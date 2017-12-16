Devotion: You focus unto Jesus and Shine

Psalms 34:5 CEB “Those who look to God will shine; their faces are never ashamed”

God showed Abraham that his seed would be stars. Stars need to shine. Our light comes from God. As He is light, so are we in this world. For you to shine, you need to focus on Him. Whatever you focus much on, you turn unto the same image.

If you focus much on your problems you turn unto the same.

Therefore focus on Jesus and His Word and will shine and never be ashamed. 2Co 3:18 “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.’

Hebrews 12 tells us that there are some sins and weights that may want to cling to you to prevent you from advancing in the race,that is set before you. You need to get rid of them, forget them and set your eyes on Jesus. Focus on Him and His Word.

Heb 12:1-2 ” Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, we must get rid of every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and run with endurance the race set out for us, keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith.”

In the wilderness when they were bitten by snakes, Moses was instructed to make a bronze snake, hanged it unto a tree so that whosoever is bitten by the snakes should not look on his swelling part of body but on the bronze snake. Numbers 21:8.”

And the LORD said to Moses, Make you a fiery serpent, and set it on a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looks on it, shall live.”

In His conversation with Nicodemus, Jesus likened Himself to the bronze serpent that He too will be hanged on the tree.

Every person in any situation and condition should raise His eyes and focus on Him.John 3:14 “Just as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness , so must the Son of Man be lifted up”.

So don’t take your eyes off Jesus and His Word. Look unto Him and shine like a star.

Prayer Dear Father because of your Word. I maintain my eyes on the Jesus and His Word and I refuse to be dictated by the surrounding situations. I will never lose my focus on Him. In Jesus Name. Amen.

