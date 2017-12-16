Wandale not mentally ill – Independent examiner

A United States of America Professor of Psychiatry now teaching at College of Medicine in Blantyre has examined leader of People’s Land Organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale and declared that he is not mentally ill.

Wandale was referred to Zomba Mental Hospital by a court in Lilongwe after doctors said he is mentally disturbed hence not fit to stand trial.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Wandale said he is now a free man since the findings of his mental test have proven that he is normal.

“I am glad to report that a professor of psychiatry from USA now teaching at College of Medicine in Blantyre who was invited by the director of Zomba Mental Hospital to reassess my mental status as an independent assessor has confirmed that I am very sane and brilliant.

“This is a hand of God that has rescued me from the cross of my crucification. Thank you friends for believing me when I was saying I am not mad all along. Now I will sort my accusers in court,” Wandale said in a Facebook post.

Wandale who is pushing for independence of the districts of Mulanje and Thyolo from Malawi was arrested in October for claiming that the two districts will secede from Malawi.