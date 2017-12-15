MAFCO’s misconduct put them in hot soup

MAFCO have been found guilty of misconduct after their officials assaulted a referee during a game against Nyasa Big Bullets at Chitowe stadium in Dwangwa on December 3.

According to a letter signed by Super League of Malawi’s (SULOM) general secretary Williams Banda, MAFCO have been charged with failing to control actions of players and officials contrary to article 21 sub section 3, 5, 6 and 7 and for bringing the league into disrepute contrary to article 21 (20) of Sulom rules and regulations.

According to Sulom, MAFCO officials and players beat up referee Easter Zimba who was later rescued by police and stewards.

“Players led by Zikhole Nguluwe, Calisto Kalinda, Dingiswayo Banda, and other unidentified players plus officials chased after, assaulted and beat up referee Easter Zimba after the final whistle before being rescued by police and stewards,” reads the letter.

MAFCO’s Martin Masoatheka assaulted referee Joseph Nyirongo who was injured on the left eye and was referred to hospital while Emmanuel Chipeta assaulted and slapped second assistant referee Hendrix Maseko.

“The conduct of your officials and players after the final whistle which forced the officiating crew to leave the stadium under police escort brought the game of football into disrepute,” Sulom says in the letter.

The Super League governing body has since given Mafco 48 hours to respond to the charges accordingly.

This is coming as the league is clicking to an end, and few weeks after Silver Strikers, Be Forward Wanderers, Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks also incurred similar charges.

Mafco who have 43 points are on position six with 29 games played and are remaining with an away battle with Azam Tigers at the Chilomoni stadium in Blantyre.