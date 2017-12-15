Tay Grin’s Black Rhyno organises new year’s party

Malawi’s multi-award winning artist Tay Grin has under his label Black Rhyno Entertainment lined up a new year’s party to take place in the capital Lilongwe.

Dubbed the “all black with a touch of Chitenje new year’s party”, it is scheduled for the crossover night, 31st December at Latitude 13.

According to the organisers, the event has a mouthwatering menu.

Music will spice up the fiesta as top artists are on a queue to perform on the night.

Being an event of international standard, internationally recognised musicians will add aroma to the fiesta.

The music lineup comprises South African based reggae dancehall icon cum producer Gemini Major, Sonye and Tay Grin himself. DJ Nathan Tunes and Chris Sky Walker DJ will command the deck.

Attendants will be privileged in the way that they will be offered free food.

Information sourced by this publication indicates that a raffle draw will be conducted on the night and the winner will walk away with Astro smartphone among other prizes.

The Nyau King promises people a night of fireworks. In a post on social media, he says a night full of splendour awaits those who will be in attendance.