Maula Prison warder rapes stepdaughter

A 25-year-old prison warder is in police custody at Lumbadzi Police Sub-Station for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Prison Warder Paul Chindozi of Maula Prison is alleged to have raped the victim, who happens to be his stepdaughter, on Monday at Lumbadzi Training Center.

According to Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani, the mother of victim, who is aged 28 and works as a Bartender at B Square Bottle Store in Lumbadzi alleges that she discovered about the incident on Monday night soon after knocking off from duty.

According to Makalani, during the time, the mother found the girl crying and when she enquired from her, the girl revealed that she had been raped by her stepfather.

“Following the development the mother took the victim to Lumbadzi Police where she was referred to a healthy facility for medical examination,” Makalani said.

Hospital personnel confirmed that the victim was raped.

Prison Warder Paul Chindozi, who hails from Mangwe village, Traditional Authority Nkukula in Dowa, surrendered himself to the police on Tuesday.

He has been charged with the offence of defilement under section 138 of the penal code. He will appear before court soon.