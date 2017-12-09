100 Vehicles to Police: A round of applause to Mutharika or shame to Malawi?

While the dynamic leadership of Professor Peter Mutharika is being hailed for the 100 vehicles from China, it has been observed that Malawi could have bought the vehicles on its own if public funds were not stolen.

The Chinese government has lived up to its promise of donating 100 vehicles to Malawi government to take away the long-time challenge of transport that police officers were facing.

An amount of K4 billion is said to have been used by the Chinese government to fulfill the promise that was made in 2014.

On Monday China is to officially hand over the vehicles to Malawi government at a ceremony to be graced by Mutharika.

As the country is applauding China for the kind gesture, the jubilation that people have on the donation should somehow be accompanied with questions.

Police is one government agencies that was crippled with poor service delivery due to mobility challenges and it has taken the Chinese government to bail out the country from the problem with K4 billion while government officials steal billions of taxpayers’ money.

It has been argued that Malawi could have bought these cars long ago if for example over K20 billion was not stolen during the era of former President Joyce Banda.

Economic expert Henry Kachaje says Malawi would have bought the cars on its own if there was no corruption.

“This is a figure far less than what we probably steal from our own revenues, because we would rather enrich ourselves than build our nation,” wrote Kachaje on his Facebook account.

He further faulted government expenditure citing the “whooping K64 million” that is to be used for refurnishing of the office of Chief Secretary to the Government at a time when socio-economic challenges are a sad reality that Malawians are living on.

Kachaje added that he cannot be applauding the president for begging vehicles when the Malawi leader allows public funds to be wasted.

As Malawi is to be receiving the 100 vehicles reports reveal that the country needs 500 vehicles to deal with mobility problem to our police officers and it is yet to be known whether Mutharika is to beg for more vehicles from China as the money sourced from taxpayers is for self-enrichment and not for development.