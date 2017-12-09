K64 million furniture for Mutharika’s aide raises eyebrows

A decision by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to approve a whooping sum of K64 million to be spent on procurement of furniture for the office of Chief Secretary to Malawi Government Lloyd Muhara, has raised serious concerns among Malawians.

In a letter dated November 17, 2017 the Chief Secretary wrote to the Office of Director of Public Procurement requesting a ‘No Objection’ to the procurement which will be made through a single supplier.

The letter bearing reference number 15/38/10 says that the Internal Procurement Committee at the Office of the President and Cabinet has already approved the purchase of the furniture.

“The Internal Procurement Committee agreed to use single sourcing method for refurnishing the Chief Secretary’s Office because of the sensitivity of the office,” reads part of letter.

It adds that the committee identified EQWIP Interior Works to refurnish the office at a price of K64,157,439.

This comes at a time when economic challenges continue to affect the country.

Economic expert Henry Kachaje has blamed government for spending such an amount of money amid public outcry on government to solve social-economic hiccups facing the country.

Reacting to the cost of the furniture, social commentator Onjezani Kenani said: “Good Lord, what madness is this? K64 million to simply furnish the office of the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet? Really? What furniture will he be sitting on? Made of gold?”