Thieves steal Escom cables in Mzuzu

Thieves have stolen cables at a transformer in Zolozolo location in Mzuzu.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

According to nearby residents, they saw two vehicles and people in Escom uniforms at the transformer on the night.

“It was around midnight when we saw two vehicles with people in uniforms, we thought they are Escom officials who come and give us power since the area had no electricity, but surprisingly there was no electricity till morning when we discovered that some things are missing at the transformer,” he said.

Escom officials failed to comment saying the matter is in police hands for investigation.

People are taking advantage of load shedding to vandalize transformers and steal cables.

Two years ago, thieves also stole some copper cables at the same transformer forcing residents to have no power for almost two weeks.