We are not worried – Yasin Osman

Be Forward Wanderers head coach Yasin Osman has said the Nomads are not worried about losing their Super League lead to rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

Osman made the remarks after leaders Wanderers were held to a 1-1 draw by Civil Sporting Club in a game played at Balaka stadium on Sunday.

The home side scored first through Jafali Chande but Righteous Banda equalised nine minutes before the final whistle to break the Nomads’ hearts.

The result means Wanderers are still leading the table with 59 points from 26 games. Only a point separates them from rivals Bullets who also drew with Silver on Sunday.

In his words after the match, Nomads coach Yasin ‘Teacher’ Osman said his team’s poor performances cost them.

He however noted that they have a game in hand over second placed Nyasa Big Bullets which can allow them to extend their lead.

“We are not worried that much because we are having a game in hand and we will still go back to our winning culture, but honestly we don’t need to rely on a single game in hand, I think we need to know that every single game needs to be won for us to be safe, we know we will be safe,” Osman explained.

On his part, Civil sporting club coach Franco Ndawa said his team was well prepared to face the tough side of Wanderers and winning a point is a great boost to them.

Ndawa then thanked God saying four points from a trip to the Southern Region has given them strength.

The nomads are remaining with three games home games and a single game away, Dwangwa united, Masters security, Red Lions and the controversial Mzuni game are the matches to decide the future of the 2006 super league champions.

Civil are on position five and are remaining with three games to complete their season.

The Lali Lubani side is aiming to take the title after over a decade of no Super League success.