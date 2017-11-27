Mutharika condoles Dedza accident victims.

President Peter Mutharika has condoled victims of an accident that occurred in Dedza on Sunday.

The accident involved a bus carrying Mzuzu Technical College and Mzuzu University students who were coming from Thyolo heading to Mzuzu.

Four people died, 14 sustained serious injuries while 21 suffered minor injuries after the bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river.

In a statement on Sunday, Mutharika and the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika expressed shock and sadness about the loss of lives due to the accident.

“The first couple is calling upon all Malawians to join them in praying for the lost lives and the families that have lost their loved ones in this horrific incident.

“His Excellency the President has meanwhile instructed government to quickly provide the necessary support to all the affected families and those injured.

“President Mutharika and the First Lady therefore wish all those injured and traumatized in this tragedy a quick recovery,” says a statement by Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.