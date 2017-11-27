FMB hikes under 20 football sponsorship

The FMB under 20 national league has been handed a boost by the hiking of the sponsorship package from K24 million to K30 million.

This is effective next season which is expected to start around May, 2018.

The news was announced by FMB’s Head of Marketing and Communication Sylvia Mataka during the competition’s national finals, played at the Mulanje Park at the weekend.

Mataka said her company is happy with the fruits of their investment in football and felt the need to underline their commitment by adding K6 million onto the package.

“As a company dedicated to developing football in the country, we are really happy that our sponsorship is paying dividends. The bulk of players that make up the senior and junior national teams are coming from our league, which gives us the push to invest more in youth football even at this time when others are pulling out,” she said.

Mataka then hailed Government for its commitment in developing sports in all parts of the country.

“Last time I was in Mulanje, there was nothing like this beautiful facility (Mulanje Stadium) but now we are here for the finals because Government put up this structure,” said Mataka.

In his remarks, Malawi National Council of Sports Board Chairman James Chuma saluted FMB for complimenting Government’s efforts in developing sports in the country.

“This is very commendable. Government cannot do everything on its own, that’s why we always appeal to companies and individuals to play a part in sports development. FMB have been there for a long time and they now look like a life partner. It’s time other companies emulated this important gesture,” said Chuma.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) First Vice President James Mwenda also applauded the bank for increasing the package when FAM least expected the news.

“This is a pleasant surprise. We didn’t expect any sponsorship hike this time, because its just last year that the bank raised it from K20 million to K24 million, so another K6 million on top is fantastic news,” said Mwenda.

Chimango Munthali who is Chairperson of the National Youth Football Association (NYFA) was another one excited with the news.

“We never saw this coming, that’s why we are very excited with the hike. It’s a vote of confidence from the sponsors to us who run the league because it clearly shows that they are happy with how their money is handled,” said Munthali.

FMB has been bankrolling the league for 8 years and the competition is played in 12 districts across the nation.

Griffin Young Stars of Blantyre are the 2017 national champions after winning it at the weekend following a 3-0 victory over Sanweka of Mzuzu.

Some of the notable names to have graduated from this competition are Gerald Phiri Jnr of Bidvest Wits in South Africa, Lusaka Dynamos midfielder Dalitso Sailesi, Miracle Gabeya of Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

All the above named players star for Malawi’s senior national football team.