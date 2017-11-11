Government intervenes in cement prices

As Malawians lack electricity power, cement has become a commodity that citizens are lacking due to its scarcity on the local market.

The scarcity of the cement has seen some traders overcharging the price of a bag weighing 50 kilograms.

Reports reveal a bag is now being sold at K10,000 from the ranges of K6000 – K6500 as the demand of the comodity is high on the market.

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has since warned traders for overcharging the price of cement on the market.

Principal secretary for the ministry Joseph Mkandawire has disclosed that those found over charging are to face the law.

Mkandawire added that government is monitoring the situation.