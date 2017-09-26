Five U-20 players make Flames squad

Flames coach Ron Van Geneugden has included five Under-20 players in his squad that went into camp on Monday.

The four day training camp is taking place at Mpira village, headquarters for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder and Under-20 captain Mike Mkwate makes the cut along with Bullets Reserve star Chimwemwe Idana and Silver Strikers man Levison Maganizo.

The other two are Misheck Bottomani of Wizards and Griffin young stars wonder boy Peter Banda. Banda whose club plays in the FMB Under-20 league in Blantyre is the only non-super league face in the squad.

The aforementioned Under-20 players spent last week at the same facility, Mpira village, as the Junior Flames had their own four day training camp.

Their inclusion into the 29 man senior side has been questioned by some soccer pundits who are wondering what the Belgian gaffer is up to.

“The coach is into some trial and error. He had these young stars in the Under-20 camp last week and now he is roping them into the senior’s camp, what really is he trying to do,” wondered Lilongwe based pundit Mathews Kimu Kamau.

On Monday, RVG made a late inclusion into the squad as Be Forward Wanderers winger Felix Zulu got a late call up.

The coach must have been swayed by Zulu’s dazzling display against Blantyre United on Sunday. He came on as a second half substitute with the scores at 0-0 and inspired the nomads to a 2-0 success. The Belgian was seen taking notes as he followed the game from the stands.

Meanwhile, FAM has confirmed that the Flames will face Tanzania in a strength testing match on October 7. The match will be played in Tanzania.

This will be the second month running for Malawi to utilise FIFA week of matches.

Last month, the team travelled to Morocco where they drew 1-1 against that country’s Under-23 side before edging Togo 1-0.

The idea of playing in every FIFA sanctioned week was proposed by RVG to have a full squad, as foreign based stars are released by their respectively clubs to honour a call of national duty.