Good news for Muslims: now you can find spouses online

Three young men from Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe have developed an application that is aimed at connecting Muslim youth in the country.

An application that has been developed by the three men is called ‘Noon’ and is aimed at helping Muslim youth to find fellow Muslim spouses.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the young men who have developed the application, Abdul Rahman Juma said that the aim is not facilitating immoral things among Muslim youth but to make them discuss and search for best Muslim people that can make them successful.

According to Juma, the application will provide a platform for the Muslim youth to table other challenges that are affecting the country through an Islamic approach.

“We are living in the digital world and anything currently is happening in a scientific way. That is why the app is focusing on youths to prepare them for the future,” he told Malawi24.

The application is ready to be used and will be launched in all the regions of Malawi.

