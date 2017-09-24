Mwawi Kumwenda hails Fast 5 format in Gotv netball

Netball icon Mwawi Kumwenda has said she is impressed with how local players have embraced the Fast 5 format in the ongoing Gotv netball champions league.

The netballer said the format will hugely benefit the Malawi national netball team, the Queens, at the forthcoming Fast 5 Netball World Series in Melbourne, Australia.

Fast5 format features dynamic rules changes including five players a side, shorter quarters, power plays and super shots.

Mwawi who plies her trade in the country and city where the World Netball Series will take place, Australia with Melbourne Vixens, said the idea is working well as most local players look to have quickly adapted to the format.

“I am impressed with what I have seen in the Gotv tournament. Some of the girls that have never been to a Fast 5 tournament are shining in that format. This is an encouragement to the national team as we look forward to the World Series October. It’s also promising to see young girls improving their game. That gives me the hope that the future for our game is bright,” she said.

Mwawi then called on the national team technical panel to pick the right players for the October tournament.

“The coaches have often got it wrong with selection. This time we need strong goalkeepers, goal defenders and centres with great pace in the squad if we are to do well,” said Mwawi.

The 27-year-old goal shooter has been given the nod to star for the Queens at the tournament which is a massive boost for Malawi.

Last year the Queens clinched their first ever bronze medal at the World Series after beating giants England and Jamaica in the process.

This year’s event will be held at Hisense Arena, Melbourne on 28-29 October.