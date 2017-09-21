No being forward: Zakazaka reverses to Bullets

Veteran forward Jimmy Zakazaka has returned to Nyasa Big Bullets having fallen out of favour with Be forward Wanderers.

The former Flames international dumped Bullets for the rival camp in 2015.

However an unexpected twist of events absorbed his patience to hang on at Wanderers.

The people’s team has confirmed the news. According to the club, the deal will see Zakazaka in red colours for the rest of the domestic top flight league season.

The player has signed a 7 month contract.

He has been reunited with the people’s team at time when they want to boost their attack to pose a strong challenge to league title.

His departure has been motivated by lack of game time at the Nomads.

The league leaders made him a citizen of the bench irrespective of his current injury-free state.

The weapon of mass destruction, as Zakazaka is popularly known, looks forward to revive his form and contribute the best he can for Bullets.

Being part of the club’s historic moments, he is confident of delivering.