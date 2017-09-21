Infograph : Malawi’s Chitetezo stoves on the track?

Amid efforts to conserve the environment by reducing cutting of trees for tree stones stoves,Chitetezo stoves were introduced.

The stoves are proven to be friendly to the environment as they use less firewood as compared to the ordinary cooking method of three stones stoves.

Though the use of Chitetezo stoves is to be fully adopted, Movement for Bioenergy Advocacy Utilization Learning and Action (MBAULA) Secretariat Coodinator Mbumba Mita Chingalu calls for joint effort in the implementation of Chitetezo stoves.