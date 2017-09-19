Vale donates motorcycles to Malawi police

Vale Logistics on Monday donated 10 motorcycles to the Malawi Police Service.

Speaking when he received the donation at Shire Lodge in Machinga district, Commissioner of Police responsible for Community Policing Willy Mwaluka thanked Vale Logistics for the donation.

Mwaluka said the motorcycles will ease mobility challenges which were faced by officers in the course of providing security along the railway lines.

“Vale logistics was hit by railway vandalism and theft cases and these motorcycles will definitely assist in curbing these criminal activities as officers will now be patrolling along the railway lines,” said Mwaluka.

He added that the motorcycles will be distributed to Police formations which are along the Nacala corridor.

The Commissioner said the railway line benefits both the community and the Malawi Government hence the need to take good care of it by among other things not vandalising the railway and not stealing from the wagons.

The ten motorcycles cost Vale Logistics which include CEAR and CLN a whopping 39 Million Malawi Kwacha.

This is not the first time Vale logistics has assisted the Malawi Police Service as it recently funded Community Policing sensitization meetings with communities along the railway line.

Vale is a company that provides a cheaper mode of transport by locking scores of carriages on outbound and inbound trains.