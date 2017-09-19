Promotion race taking shape in Simama league

Five teams are leading the fight for the single promotion spot in the Northern Region Simama Premier League.

The frontrunners include Karonga United who are top of the table with 36 points from 18 games and Chilumba with 36 points from 17 games.

Others are Rumphi Medicals with 35 points, Luwinga with 33 points and Bolero with 32 points. They have played 18 games each.

Karonga managed to beat Bolero 4-0 on Sunday to go top and will meet Luwinga this Saturday before playing Zolozolo on Sunday.

The former Super League side are eyeing a return to the top flight league.

Karonga United chairperson Docon Chipanga Banda told Malawi24 that winning against Bolero United on Sunday is a sign that they have a chance to be promoted.

“First we want to thank God that we are now on top of the league despite Chilumba having a game in hand, but the journey to Super League has now started,” he said.

He also talked of the prospect of playing at the Karonga Stadium in the Super League next season saying the new stadium will allow them to win more home games.