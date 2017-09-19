Kukoma Diamonds, Civonets reach Gotv netball finals

Kukoma Diamonds and Civonets have reached the finals of the Gotv Netball Champions League.

The two sides finished first and second respectively in the 8 team standings after last weekend’s second round in Mzuzu.

Diamonds had an indifferent run in that round, losing 30-29 to Civonets before drawing 26-26 with Mafco Soldiers.

But despite such a setback, the defending champions maintained top spot with 11 points having collected 8 in the first round played at the Blantyre Youth Centre last month.

Civonets have amassed 10 points, same as third placed Blue Eagles, but lead on goal difference.

According to the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary Carol Bapu, Diamonds and Civonets will battle for the ultimate prize on the 30th of this month in Lilongwe.

“Rules of this competition are clear. The top 2 teams will clash over the title while 3 and 4 will do likewise for third spot and so will the rest follow that arrangement.”

The table has Mafco in 4th position with 9 points while Thunder Queens lie 5th with 8.

The Queens will face sleeping giants Tigresses who are on position 6 with 6 points.

Mzuzu based minnows Mimosa Queens and Lameck Sisters are the bottom two clubs in that order.

Mimosa have two points while Lameck are pointless.

All teams have played 7 matches each heading into the final round.