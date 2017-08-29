Recent News
Wandale’s MUST Republic to have its first ministers sworn in

Self-acclaimed President of the United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (MUST) has announced that he will be swearing in his cabinet this week.

In a Facebook post made today, Wandale who has been agitating for a secession of the Lhomwe belt from Malawi said that his country will have its first ministers sworn in this week.

Wandale also added that he will start issuing a diplomatic certificate to all countries of the world from this week, effectively declaring the independence of his country.

Reactions to his post have been varying with most asking him to remember them in his cabinet as a form of a joke.

There has been no immediate response from the state on this recent declaration of war by Wandale.

