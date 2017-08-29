Sparc Systems has spearheaded tennis revival – LTAM

Sparc Systems pumped K1.5 million into the just ended Junior Tennis tournament, a development that has been hailed by Lawn Tennis Association of Malawi (LTAM) through its General Secretary Stanley Kaunda.

The championship was held at Country Club Limbe’s Malawi National Tennis Centre where 50 players drawn across the nation competed in under 12, 14 and 16 divisions for the top prize.

Youngsters from Mzuzu demonstrated their skills when they scooped five out of six titles to outclass fellows from Blantyre, Lilongwe and Zomba.

Ramesh Banda, Austin Phiri, Junior Mkandawire, Linda Msiska and Dian Nyirenda finished first in their respective divisions to return to the north with championship titles.

And speaking after the event, Kaunda hailed Sparc Systems Limited for spearheading junior tennis revival in the country.

He added that the development will soon start bearing fruits as the association will be able to identify talented junior tennis players for international tournaments

“We have been struggling in recent international junior circuits failing to bring medals but through Sparc Systems sponsorship, we will be able to identify and nurture players to win medals for the country. We will be rating players and those with a good rank will be considered for international tournaments,” he explained.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Sparc Systems Limited Managing Director Wisely Phiri said the company is ready to continue bankrolling junior tennis.

He said LTAM’s succession plan to groom players inspired his company to pump in money into the sport.

“The organization was fantastic and we are ready to listen to another proposal,” he said.