Mzuzu to hold international bout next month

The first international fight this year in Mzuzu will be held next month, organisers say.

Kane One Boxing Promotion has organised an international non-title bout between Laston Kaira of Malawi and Moses Mwamulanda of Tanzania which will take place on August 3.

According to owner of Kane One Boxing Promotion Phillip Ngwira, both boxers have confirmed and are readying themselves for the bout.

“Yes, all is set for the fight. Moses Mwamulanda will be here by Monday next week and Kaira is also doing what he knows at the gym,” said Ngwira.

He then urged people in Mzuzu to go and watch the fight saying there will be tight security.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the boxers Laston Kaira sent a warning to his opponent that he should expect a knockout.

“I just want to warn him to get prepared, I don’t think he is going to finish all rounds. He is a good fighter but I will show him what I know best,” warned Kaira.

The bout will take place on 3rd of August 2017 at Obrigado Leisure Park in Mzuzu.