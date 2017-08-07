BNS Stampede: Lilongwe City Council condoles bereaved families

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has condoled families who lost their children due to the stampede that happened on Independence Day at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

During the visits to the families’ houses, the council was led by Deputy Mayor of Lilongwe Juliana Kaduya.

According to LCC Public Relations Officer Tamara Chafunya, following an appeal to well-wishers to join the council in supporting the victims of the stampede, various parties came in.

Chafunya said well-wishers such as Chipiku Stores, Sana Cash and Carry and Umodzi Park donated assorted items amounting to MK40,000.

The items included maize flour, sugar, tea, beans and rice.

The items were distributed to bereaved families in Mtandire, Mtsiliza and Area 49.

Eight people, seven of whom were children, died during the tragedy which also left over 50 people injured.

The stampede occurred as people were jostling to enter the stadium to watch Independence Day activities.

Stadium management was blamed for the tragedy as witnesses said the authorities opened the gates late which led to people fighting to enter the stadium.