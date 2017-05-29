Is Kell Kay’s Money worth the money?

Lilongwe based award winning singer Kell Kay last week made his first 2017 release in style, with a slow jam entitled Money.

Just like any other song, it has been subject to mixed reactions from the receiving end. Considering his current stamina in the industry, the probability of having his work trashed on the grounds of poor quality is indeed slim.

The word money on its own calls for many questions, in other words it’s too broad. As such it gives a reason to the audience to listen to the song with the aim of finding answers to the questions.

The title may sound simple and innocent, but on the other hand it exposes the composer’s artistic strength. If the whole message could be grasped upon seeing the tittle, then there would be few reasons to listen to the song.

For example a song titled “I love you” can only attract one to listen to it for the sake of finding out how the message has been delivered and not answers to the tittle because it’s straightforward.

Slow music is best appreciated and enjoyed when it starts on a slow note which keeps rising up to the climax then drops as it gets to the end. Money starts with sound of the piano before Kell Kay joins in with vocals in low pitch.

As he starts his first verse, it is still the soft piano sound engineering the rhythm. Then the guitar sound joins in without interrupting pace of the song. It is on the chorus when the singer raises his voice, when we hear sound of the drum thereby influencing the rhythmic speed.

Another instrument, the electronic guitar, joins in soon after the second chorus. It accompanies the vocals to the very end of the song.

A song can only evoke certain feelings if and only if the artist behind it bring out those feelings. In Money, the singer emotionally expresses the ugly side of being broke and how badly he needs money in order to be on a safer side of life. He does this through raising the voice which highlights his need thereby calling for attention in the process.

There is also use of an apostrophe which is an element of literature through which the persona addresses the subject as if it were present. This applies even to lifeless subjects.

“Please tell me, ndingakupeze kutiko kuti mwina ana anga azapeze podalira?” the artist asks money.

On part of vocals, there is clarity that it can be vividly heard that the persona is badly in need of money. However the singer should have maintained his voice without introducing a female voice to the song for the sake of uniformity.