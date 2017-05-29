Form 4 students suspended over disco

Magawa Secondary School in Mchinji district has suspended all form 4 students due to misunderstanding about a disco.

According to reports made available to this publication, the school’s administration commanded that this year’s graduation at the school will not be held together with a disco show.

The administration said discos always bring disturbances to students claiming during the time of the event, students always drink beer, smoke chamba and indulge in unprotected sex, hence no need for it this year.

However, the development angered students who challenged the administration and vowed to hold demonstration against the decision.

The students at the institution argued graduation plus disco is the culture of the school and challenged that it would not be possible to change the program which has been there for years.

They added that they have been seeing their friends graduating in the past years and it would not be possible to miss disco at the event.

This forced the school’s administration to chase away all the form four students from the campus.

The students have been told to go back to the school together with their parents on 1st June.

Form four students countrywide are expected to start sitting for Malawi School Certificate of Education exams on June 22.