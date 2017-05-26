MUST to launch flag, anthem

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) will soon launch its own flag and anthem as a branding process.

According to MUST Communications Manager James Mphande, both the flag and anthem are important as they will be part of the university’s identity.

Mphande said they invited different designers who presented their designed flags to MUST and the management chose the best three designs which represent the university.

“We will soon launch the flag and the anthem and it will be a big occasion of the University where our Council members and the public will be invited. The flag will be hanged in front of our campus together with the Malawi Flag and every time we are having a function, the anthem will be sung.

“We chose the best design from the different designs that were presented to us. Right now the flag has already been printed and we are just waiting for the day when we will launch it,” said Mphande.

He added that the flag will be launched together with the anthem that was composed by Dr Robert Chanunkha, one of the university’s executive deans who studied music.

He continued by saying that they have involved the Police Band who have done the instrumentation part of the anthem.

According to Mphande, the anthem which has been recorded at Mibawa studio, will be in three different versions including the instrumental version performed by Police Band, the acapella version performed by the school band and a combination of the two.

MUST opened its doors in March, 2014 and it is Malawi’s fourth public university.