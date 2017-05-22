Malawi politicians using Muslim daawah to coax people to rallies

Chiefs in Malawi’s Eastern region have bemoaned the use of dawaah for political rallies by some politicians in the country.

According to Paramount Chief Kawinga from the region, some politicians are using the Muslim gathering known as daawah for manifestation of their political desires.

The chief cited a recent incident in Ntaja in Machinga district where people were informed that there would be a dawaah but were surprised when the ceremony turned out to be a political rally.

He further expressed his worry that such tricks have become rampant in Zomba, Mangochi, Balaka and Machinga which form the Eastern region.

The chief has since warned Muslim religious leaders against conniving with politicians to hoodwink the Muslim faiths using daawah.

Muslim Association of Malawi publicity secretary Sheikh Dinala Chabulika has also acknowledged receiving the reports and warned that the religion should not be associated with politics.

Daawah is the proselytizing or preaching of Islam in a move to attract people from other religious denominations to join Islam.