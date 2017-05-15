Chakwera faults Mutharika for not attending Kamuzu memorial prayers

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has condemned President Peter Mutharika for not attending memorial service for Malawi’s founding president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

On Sunday, Kamuzu’s family organised memorial prayers for the former president and the service took place in Mzuzu.

However, to the surprise of Chakwera, Mutharika neither attended the prayers nor sent top government officials to attend the ceremony.

According to the MCP president, the government was supposed to send some top officials and even president Mutharika was supposed to attend the prayers.

He further said it is very shameful for the government to shun such an important ceremony.

“My understanding is that they were invited just as we were invited and I remember some years ago former President Bakili Muluzi attended the ceremony at Civo stadium and articulated the importance of honouring Kamuzu knowing that he was a public figure.

“So it’s a pity that they did not attend the ceremony and we don’t know why they have done this maybe the organizers have been told the reason for their absence,” worried Chakwera.

The family of Kamuzu through its representative Ken Kandodo also expressed disappointment with the government’s absence at the event despite being invited.

He said: “All I can say is that we sent them an invitation to the event as it has been in all the last 18 years and this time all Members of Parliament were all invited regardless of which party they belong.

“So we don’t know why the government did not attend the function despite receiving an official invitation to the prayers.”