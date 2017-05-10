Gemini Major’s Ragga Ragga breaks into Supersport ad

An ad on Supersport Blitz television channel does not get better minus a Gemini Major hit single Ragga as a soundtrack.

The record release is currently going in the company of Rugby promotion on the channel. This boosts morale ahead of mouth-watering Rugby games in South Africa.

However it has been redesigned to suit the morale environment. With a few changes made in voices therein, the instrumental remains fixed.

In this version, more cheerful voices are heard on the chorus in relation to its cause.

Ragga Ragga, features Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick, Nadia Nakai, and Major League DJs. It was released in 2015, when Gemini was a signatory to Nyovest’ Family Tree record label.

Having buzzed across the continent since its fall into the public domain, only a small percentage of its heat has been lost from the single.

Major set a YouTube record earlier this year for being the first Malawian artists to reach one million views.