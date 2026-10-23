MDF moves beyond HIV policy

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) is planning a broader health policy to address medical, mental and social challenges affecting soldiers and their families.



The proposed policy will extend healthcare support to soldiers and their spouses beyond HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.



MDF Chief of Plans and Policy Major General Daniel Kuwali said the institution had recognised that military families face health challenges that require a wider response.



He spoke at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe during an HIV/AIDS Open Day attended by soldiers from different MDF units, their spouses and representatives from other security agencies.



Kuwali said the existing HIV/AIDS policy was no longer enough to address the broader health needs of military personnel and their families.



The new framework is expected to incorporate physical health, psychological well-being and social challenges. However, the MDF has not yet provided details on when the policy will be introduced or the specific services it will offer.



Health expert Charles Nyirenda welcomed the initiative, saying military service can expose personnel to stress and other pressures that require professional medical attention and support.



The Open Day was held under the theme “Battle Towards Zero New HIV Infections in the Malawi Defence Force”. It began with a march from Tank in Area 23 to Kamuzu Barracks, highlighting continued efforts to prevent new HIV infections among soldiers and their families.