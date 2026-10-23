Students destroy K10 million property ain Dowa

Students at Chamkango Community Day Secondary School in Dowa District have damaged property worth about K10 million following the dismissal of a Form Four female student.



The students went on the rampage on Thursday night, damaging teachers’ houses, classroom blocks and a laptop.



Head teacher Timothy Ndolo told local media that he had summoned the student to investigate allegations that she had brought her boyfriend into the girls’ hostel, an act reportedly prohibited by the school’s rules.



Ndolo’s account links the student’s dismissal to the allegations, although police are yet to establish what prompted the students to destroy the property.



Mponela Police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the destruction of the school property.