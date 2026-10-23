Iran puts Trump behind bars on billboard

A billboard depicting a masked figure resembling US President Donald Trump inside a prison cell has attracted attention from passers-by in Iran.



People have been stopping to observe the unusual display and take photographs of the installation, which comes amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington.



According to reports, the billboard was unveiled on October 19, with some users on X claiming that its construction took approximately one month.



Iran’s Mehr News Agency reports that the display will remain open to the public 24 hours a day.



A message displayed alongside the installation reads: “Not seeing this event is a mistake.”



The billboard has also attracted international media coverage, including reports by Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and The Guardian.



The display comes as efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Iran and the United States have reportedly stalled, amid continued tensions between the two countries.