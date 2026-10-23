FAM orders cooling breaks in matches

Football players and match officials will get mandatory cooling breaks as Malawi experiences high temperatures.



The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) ha introduced new measures to reduce heat-related health risks.



In a press release dated October 23, 2026, FAM said the measures would apply during football matches to protect players, technical officials and supporters from the effects of extreme heat.



The association has directed referees to allow cooling breaks in both halves, preferably around the 25th and 70th minutes of a match.



Additional breaks may be introduced whenever necessary, depending on the conditions.



FAM has also ordered clubs to provide enough drinking water for players and technical officials before, during and after matches to prevent dehydration.



Match organisers must also ensure that medical personnel and first-aid facilities are available to respond quickly to heat-related emergencies.



The association has urged clubs, match commissioners and referees to work together to enforce the measures and protect everyone involved in football.



FAM says safeguarding the health and safety of players, officials and supporters is a shared responsibility.