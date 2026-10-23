MCP’s call for Ansah address deemed unnecessary

A presidential absence has triggered a fresh political clash in Malawi, with the opposition demanding answers and a legal expert dismissing the call for a national address as unnecessary.



National Advocacy Platform (NAP) chairperson Benedicto Kondowe has challenged the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) over its demand for Vice-President Jane Ansah to address the nation, arguing that the call is constitutionally permissible but unnecessary.



Kondowe said the debate comes amid public concern over President Peter Mutharika’s absence from the country during his private trip.



Speaking to the local media, Kondowe argued that the President’s travel does not automatically create a leadership vacuum or transfer presidential powers to the Vice-President.



“The President’s private travel does not create a leadership vacuum. Government is an institution, not merely the physical presence of the President,” he said.



Kondowe cited Section 79 of the Constitution, which outlines the Vice-President’s role, and Section 92(3), which provides for her to preside over Cabinet meetings during the President’s temporary absence.



He argued that neither provision requires Ansah to address the nation simply because Mutharika is travelling.



Kondowe added that government can continue communicating with citizens and coordinating public affairs regardless of the President’s location.



However, he warned that the government’s silence about Mutharika’s whereabouts had fuelled unnecessary speculation, suggesting that clearer communication could help address public concerns.



His remarks come after MCP called on Ansah to address Malawians, arguing that government business should not stall because the President is absent or unable to perform his duties.