Man hit by train while sleeping

A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life at Kamuzu Central Hospital after a train ran over him while he was sleeping on a railway line in Lilongwe.



Dyson Kumalinga sustained severe head injuries in the incident, which occurred at around 11pm on October 22, 2026, at Area 28 in Kanengo Industrial Area.



Kanengo Police Station public relations officer Sub Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka said Kumalinga was returning home to Chatata Village from a drinking place at Mgona when he sat down at a railway crossing and fell asle

Mseteka said a train travelling from Kanengo to Salima later ran over him.



The incident brings to four the number of railway-related accidents recorded in September and October, according to police.



Mseteka has warned people living along railway lines against using the tracks as resting places or conducting business, saying trains can pass at any time and endanger their lives.



He also reminded the public that the railway line connecting Mchinji, Kanengo and Salima remains operational, urging people to stay off the tracks.



Kumalinga hails from Kalewo Village under Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.