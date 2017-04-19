Malawian man found dead in South Africa

A 25-year-old Malawian man was on Monday found dead in Cape Town, South Africa, Malawi24 has learnt.

The deceased identified as Dokiso Lwanja was found dead by his housemate on the morning of Monday.

A neighbour of the deceased Andrew Sokasoka told Malawi24 that Lwanja was living with his friend in the same house.

“On this morning his housemate was telling Lwanja to get ready for work but to his surprise the deceased was not answering.”

“The deceased was healthy the previous day but to the surprise on Monday morning the Hemarnus community witnessed this tragic incident,” Sokasoka said.

The housemate called police and they informed medical doctors who confirmed Lwanja’s death.

According to the source, medical doctors are yet to establish what killed Lwanja and his body is at the hospital pending for postmortem.

The deceased hailed from Chilumba in Karonga district.