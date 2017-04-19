Hip Hop for HIV theme song competition underway

In a country where HIV and AIDS is a real health threat, the youth refuse to watch hands a Kimble while it claims lives thus Hip Hop for HIV project taking place in Malawi.

The project which is about the youth using their talents to fight the pandemic, is currently in its preliminary stages awaiting to be launched later this year. It has kick-started with a competition that calls for interested parties to produce a song based on the given theme.

Musicians should under the theme, love and protect yourself, come up with a well produced Hip Hop song to stand a chance of winning. The lucky winner will pocket K50, 000 with a free sponsored video.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Friday, project coordinator for Hip Hop for HIV, Felistus Ngwira said the competition is open to anyone as such the youth should be free to hit the studio and produce the song based on the theme.

“Everyone is free to take part in the competition provided they follow rules of the game. In this regard those willing to take an action against AIDS should follow their instincts,” said Ngwira

Songs should be sent via email to Submit@hiphop4hivnat­­ion.com2017, with a subject, theme song. Only original songs will enter the competition hence artists are expected to expose their sense of creativity.

The winner will be announced on MBC Radio 2 FM and Matindi Television on 29th May. The criterion for selecting the winner will be purely fair as listeners will vote for the best song out of the Top 3 that will be aired on radio.

The project is being sponsored by Bensam Entertainment, MBC Radio 2 FM Made on Monday, and Base 265. The sponsors are all specialists in local entertainment as they provide talented Malawians with a platform.

This is a countrywide competition as it will involve the cities of Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe. Considering the impact entertainment has, it serves as the best channel for serving the purpose.

As one of the countries ravaged by HIV and AIDS, Malawi joins the rest of the world in fighting the disease through employing different tactics.