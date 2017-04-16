Chilima disowns resignation letter

Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima has distanced himself from a letter of resignation that has gone viral on social media.

The fake letter dated April 15 also appears to be expressing dismay over President Peter Mutharika led government’s failure to meet the developmental agenda that the Democratic Progressive Party promised during campaign.

The letter further claims that Chilima is unhappy over a media blackout from the state broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC).

In the fake letter, the vice president then appears to be tendering his resignation.

“Within the next 12 months I will resign and withdraw my services while transitioning to my successor,” reads part of the bogus letter that is going viral on the social media.

However Chilima’s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri has downplayed the reports of resignation arguing that the vice president is still holding his office.

Malawi’s social media has for several times been stormed with fake statements from politicians.

The police recently issued a warning over the bogus letters and press statement saying they will arrest perpetrators but no one is yet to be arrested in connection to the fake statements.