Dozens feared dead after boat capsizes

Five people have died while 37 are feared dead after a boat carrying them capsized on Lake Malawi in Rumphi.

The boat was carrying 50 people five of whom have been confirmed dead, eight have been rescued while the rest are still missing.

According to reports, the incident happened after a boat named Kayokha got swallowed by the fierce waters of Lake Malawi.

Rumphi Police Station Officer James Mpezeni said the victims are members of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) and were on their way back from the mainland where they went to attend prayers.

“They were coming from Mlowe going to their respective homes at Tchalo. As of now, five people have died while eight are receiving treatment at Mlowe Health Centre. Search is still on to rescue the remaining ones,” said Mpezeni.

The rescue team is currently on the scene to help those that have survived the accident.

Unconfirmed reports disclose that the boat capsized due to overloading of passengers.