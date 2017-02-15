M24 Exclusive: DPP top dogs angry at Chilima, suspect him of being behind Ministry of Agriculture fire

Malawi24 has been reliably informed that a number of top dogs in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are angry with the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and have threatened to bring his political career to an end.

According to the information that we have sourced, some top officials of the party met in Lilongwe where they agreed to deal with Chilima politically.

The information indicates that the officials have been angered by the conduct of Chilima towards the party officials whom he deem to be in line for the succession of the Presidency.

A source that spoke with Malawi24 on the condition of anonymity disclosed that some top officials of the party feel that Chilima is leading a campaign against minister of agriculture, George Chaponda.

According to the source, the officials feel that Chilima wants to tarnish the reputation of Chaponda as he (Chaponda) has been alleged to be Peter Mutharika’s favourite for his successor.

Our source privy to the meetings of the top officials said that the heat of the moment came with the fire that gutted the ministry of agriculture offices on Tuesday, 14 February 2017.

According to the source, the ruling officials feel that the fire was unnatural and it was not started by Chaponda as most people appear to think.

“We don’t think that the fire was a result of a common electrical fault, it was deliberate,” said the source indicating that it was a shared opinion of the party stalwarts that include Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, who has been attending the meetings but was not in attendance at the last meeting.

According to the source, the officials have knowledge that some person inside the party is not happy with Chaponda and he is the one who is responsible for the fire.

“Dr. Chaponda knows that the ministry of agriculture is in controversy, why would he drag his name further in the mud by starting a fire?” the source queried. “It is someone who is not happy with the choice of Dr. Chaponda who has been orchestrating all these unfortunate events against Dr. Chaponda. Is it not surprising that at once Dr. Chaponda has been under fire. Someone wants to end his political career because he is the President’s favourite.”

Asked if the somebody whom they were referring to was from the Northern region as Chaponda had indicated that he was being attacked by Northerners, the source laughed off the claims and said that only someone who harbors ambitions of being a President would be responsible.

When it was put to him if he was referring to the Vice President, the source said it was ‘good that you journalists know the person responsible’.

Malawi24 has further established that the relationship between Chilima and Chaponda was sour as they both did not trust each other.

Our source further said that Chilima has recruited journalists and CSOs to demonise Chaponda.

A Political analyst Felix Unyolo doubted the claims made by the ruling party but said in politics everything can be possible.

“I really doubt that but it is politics,” he said.