Flames now in camp

The 27 man squad that was named by head coach Gerald Phiri on Wednesday in readiness for Madagascar started camping yesterday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

The Flames will play the 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Madagascar on 22 April away from home before hosting their opponents weeks later at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

But before traveling to Antananarivo, Malawi will face Kenya on 18 April in Nairobi in an international friendly match. On Wednesday, Phiri said it was high time Malawi had its unique style of play.

“It’s good to have our own style of play as a country in order to take our game to another level. Brazil has its own style of play so too with Spain, Germany, England and many more so we need to do that with what we have,” he said.

The newly appointed coach included more under 23 players. Meanwhile, former Jomo Cosmos and Blue Eagles winger Micium Mhone will replace Isaac Kaliyati who has just signed for South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Cape Town City.

CHAN is a CAF competition for locally based players.