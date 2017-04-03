Jegwe’s move to Mzuni faces glitches

Former Dedza Young Soccer and Civo Service United coach Millias Pofela Jegwe is failing to take up a post at Mzuni FC as government has rejected his transfer.

Government of Malawi through Ministry of health has rejected a request by Mzuni to transfer Jegwe from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

Jegwe who is a civil servant in the Ministry of Health was last year transferred from Dedza to Lilongwe to help the civil servants’ team Civo United but was fired due to poor performance of the team in the first round of the Tnm Super League last season.

Last month, Mzuni football club appointed Jegwe as assistant coach replacing McNebert Kadzuwa but now things have become out of hand as the ministry is rejecting his request to relocate him to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Jegwe was with the students’ team for only one week last month before going back to Lilongwe where he has been for the past week.

One of the officials for Mzuni told Malawi24 that the club may fire Jegwe.

“The management cannot afford to employ someone who is not in Mzuzu it’s too expensive to accommodate him in Lilongwe while the team is in Mzuzu.

“The team assigned him after he assured the management to be here and work at Mzuzu central Hospital, will see what will happen after the exco meeting very soon,” he said.

Jegwe was also not with the team when they travelled to Chitipa on Saturday where they played friendly game against the newly promoted side Chitipa United the game which the Students won 2 nil.