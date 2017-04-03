Devotion: Be Faithful with assigned duties

Luke 16 : 12 ” And if you have not proved faithful in that which belongs to another [whether God or man], who will give you that which is your own [that is, the true riches]?”

Before you are trusted with your own, you must be be faithful with someone’s. This means if you are now assigned some duties or roles by someone, you should do it with diligence and be successful before you can be entrusted with your own. Ephesians 6 : 7 ” Serve wholeheartedly, as if you were serving the Lord, not men.”

Help someone to be a success and you are making your own success story. Its a seed that you plant for the future and that is why you should not work as if you are doing it for someone but for the Lord.Colossians 3 : 22-23 ” Servants, obey in everything those who are your earthly masters, not only when their eyes are on you as pleasers of men, but in simplicity of purpose [with all your heart] because of your reverence for the Lord and as a sincere expression of your devotion to Him. Whatever may be your task, work at it heartily (from the soul), as [something done] for the Lord and not for men.”

Promote yourself by working faithfully in your given assignment whether in employment or church or elsewhere. Even if the role looks insignificant, its a seed for your future success story. The way you treat your superior is the way your juniors will do to you when you start your own.

Confession

I will be faithful in another person’s as I earn a promotion to my own. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again today. Prayer and counselling +265888326247 or +265888704227