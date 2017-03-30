Confirmed: Micium Mhone signs for Bullets

..risk being fired from Malawi Police Service

Former Blue Eagles and Jomo Cosmos winger Micium Mhone has signed a two year deal with last season’s TNM Super League runners up Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to information made available to this publication, Mhone, despite being a Police Officer, stunned Eagles on Thursday afternoon when he put pen to paper to the said deal.

The midfielder, who joined Cosmos in 2015 from the area 30 giants on unpaid leave, terminated his contract with the National First Division side earlier this week over contractual dispute and he was expected to re-join his former club but he made a U-turn when he appeared at Bullets’ training base at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

Hours later, Mhone signed on the dotted line, leaving all Eagles officials in total disbelief.

The pacey winger will be in Lilongwe on Friday, where, according to a reliable source, he will be handed a termination letter from the Malawi Police Service.

Efforts to speak to both parties proved futile.

Meanwhile, the local transfer window is expected to be shut down by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on Friday midnight.