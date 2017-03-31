Devotion: Be joyful

Hab 3:17-18 “For though the fig tree doesn’t flourish, nor fruit be in the vines; the labor of the olive fails, the fields yield no food; the flocks are cut off from the fold, and there is no herd in the stalls: yet I will rejoice in Yahweh. I will be joyful in the God of my salvation!”

Learn to maintain your joy and never lose it in any circumstance. Dont allow any condition to steal your joy in the Lord. Joy is difference from happiness. Happiness may depend on what has happened to you but joy is unconditional. Learn to keep joy always.Phi 4:4 “ Rejoice in the Lord always! Again I will say, “Rejoice!”. God cannot tell you to do what is not possible. He tells us to be joyful always. Here are five of the many reasons to maintain your joy.

(1)The joy is what gives you strength to move on. When you lose your joy, you lose strength. Neh 8:10 …“Don’t be grieved, for the joy of Yahweh is your strength.”

(2) Its a demonstration of doing the Word. You cant use the Word and be worried at the same time. Those who do the Word live by the same Word. That is why it is always good to rejoice.Phi 4:4 “ Rejoice in the Lord always! Again I will say, “Rejoice!”

(3) We also maintain our joy because we know that all things work together for good to those who love the Lord, to those who are called according to His purpose(Romans 8:28). If you love the Lord and you know you are called according to His purpose, then let no condition in life steal your joy. That condition is working for you not against you. They may persecute you like Joseph without knowing that they are pushing you to your destiny.

(4) Joy is the demonstration of the Kingdom of God working in us.Rom 14:17 “ for God’s Kingdom is not eating and drinking, but righteousness, peace, and joy in the Holy Spirit.”

(5) We maintain joy as a demonstration of faith. We refuse to be dictated by the things outside and we focus on the unseen things and rejoice in them. What is happening may not be desirable but you know that they are temporal. Only the Word of God is eternal. So we rejoice to demonstrate that our focus is beyond what we see physically. 2 Cor 4:18 “while we don’t look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

Confession I have joy in me and I refuse anything to steal the joy of the Lord in my life. All things work together for me because am called according to His purpose. I am above reproach and every negative circumstances. I maintain my joy now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

