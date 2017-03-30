Report on K2.4bn Teveta scandal to be released in April

Malawi’s National Audit Office (NAO) has disclosed that it will complete investigations on Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational and Education Training Authority (Teveta) K2.4 billion scandal by mid-April.

According to NAO, investigations on the matter are at an advanced stage for the public to know the truth of the matter.

NAO spokesperson Rabson Kagwaminga said they hope to complete the exercise by mid-April this year.

Teveta Board Chairperson, Gilbert Chilinde, said they have since extended a forced leave for two top officials, executive director Ndione Chauluka and Director of Training Programs Modesto Gomani.

Teveta officials are suspected to have funded a project called Tsogolo Langa with money amounting to K2.4 billion without the approval of the Teveta board.

The development witnessed a forced leave of the three bosses including director of finance Elwin Sichiola.

However Sichiola was cleared from the mismanagement of funds reports at Teveta during the probe.