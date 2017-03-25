Dream start for Chester

…Nomads to play KB in Wafa Wafa Bonanza

The former Azam Tigers midfielder made a dream start to his Be Forward Wanderers career when he came off the bench to score a screamer to send his side into the finals of Wafa Wafa after beating rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bullets had more goal scoring opportunities throughout the match but it was Chester who condemned them to another derby defeat this year.

Bullets’ Muhamad Sulumba was lively in the first half but he kept on missing chances as to frustrate the Red Army family.

The People’s Team had two goals disallowed by the centre referee Duncan Lengani for offiside.

Wanderers had to make an early substitution following an injury to Amos Bello who was replaced by Jafali Chande.

However, Chande failed to make an impact as he was tighly marked by Miracle Gabeya and John Lanjesi.

Come second half, Chester came in for Felix Zulu.

His impact was imminent as he tormented Bullets defence, with Yamikani Fodya being forced to commit unnecessary fouls closer to his goal area.

At the other end, Sulumba missed the closest chance of the day when he was released by Mussa Manyenje only to fire straight at Valence Kamzere in goals for the Nomads.

Soon after the miss, Bullets got punished.

Chester capitalized on John Lanjesi’s blunder by releasing a thunderbolt past Ernest Kakhobwe in goals for Bullets, 1-0.

Bullets should have levelled the scoreline but Sulumba was the villain as he fired his shot wide and after 90 minutes of play, it ended 1-nil in favor of Wanderers who will now play Kamuzu Barracks in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

The Super League defending champions got the better of Silver Strikers with the same margin to reach the finals.

Bullets and the Central Bankers will battle for a third place finish in the competition.