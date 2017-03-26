Malawi Football gossip: Stain Chirwa heading to Civo United

Former Silver Strikers coach Stain Chirwa will be appointed head coach for Civo United, according to reports.

Unconfirmed reports show that the Lilongwe based side will in the coming days appoint Chirwa as the team’s coach.

Initially Civo United were supposed to hire Azam Tigers coach Gerald Phiri after he passed the interviews for the post but the Tigers coach did not report for work earlier this week.

According to information at hand, Stain Chirwa was second best during the interviews that’s why Civo are considering hiring him to assist the team this season.

In a related development, Nyasa Big Bullets are close to signing Azam Tigers striker Bright Munthali.

According to information gathered by this publication, the Azam Tigers goal scoring machine will be joining the people’s team this coming week.

In other transfer news, Silver Strikers have completed the signing of Wizards defender Trevor Kalema and goalkeeper Steve Wacheta.

The two players have been training with the central bankers for the past two weeks and they have been included in the Silver Strikers squad for the 2017 season.