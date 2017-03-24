Devotion: You overcame the devil

1 John 2 : 14 ” I write to you, fathers, because you know him who is from the beginning. I write to you, young men, because you are strong, and the word of God abides in you, and you have overcome the evil one.”

I overhead someone singing a song that one day the devil is going to be overcome. I thought to myself that the day will never come again. It was already done and is past. The devil was defeated by Jesus on our behalf. We were given the victory and are called overcomers. We are more than conquerors (Rom 8:37).

Be conscious of your status as an overcomer and always put the devil where he belongs. He should not be a problem to your life and never allow him to torment you in anyway. He is a defeated foe but you are the overcomer. He who overcomes rules over the defeated one.

The devil was defeated right in the presence of his demons. The Bible says it was a public spectacle where every demon saw. Colossians 2 :15. “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a show of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” Keys were taken from him. He doesn’t have any keys. Keys represent power. He has no power at all. Revelation 1 :18 ” I am he that lives, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for ever more, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.”

All power in heaven and earth was given to Jesus as he rose from the dead. Matthew 28 : 18 ” And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.” As the body of Christ He charged us in verse 19 in the same power to go to the whole world. He handed over the power to us. He told us to rule over the enemy(Luke 10:19). Don’t fear him. Don’t sing any song that sounds like he still has some power. Don’t look down on yourself as a child of God. You are an overcomer and hence you have to walk in victory always.

Additional scripture :2 Corinthians 2 : 14 ” Now thanks be unto God, which always causeth us to triumph in Christ, and maketh manifest the savour of his knowledge by us in every place.”

“Luke 10 : 18-19 ” He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you.”

PRAYER

Thanks you father for the victory I have in Jesus over the enemy . I defeated Him in Christ Jesus When all demons were watching. I am above him because am commissioned with authority and power. In Jesus name, Amen.

